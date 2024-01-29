Cleanup underway after fuel tanker overturned in Lakeshore

OPP in Essex County are responding to an overturned fuel tanker in Lakeshore.

According to police, minor injuries are reported and the Ministry of the Environment has been called in to help with cleanup of a fuel spill.

The intersection of Comber Side Road and Lakeshore Road 302 is closed until further notice. There are also closures at County Road 2 and Comber Side Road and County Road 42 and Comber Side Road.

Police said updates will be provided as they become available.

#EssexOPP is responding to an overturned fuel tanker at Comber Side Road and Lakeshore Road 302. Minor injuries. The Ministry of the Environment is engaged to assist cleanup of a fuel spill. (1 of 2)^dr pic.twitter.com/kwGe6TimWL