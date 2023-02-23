The aftermath of a winter storm that rocked Waterloo region

Thursday morning brought a lot of hard work for many homeowners in southern Ontario, as they tried to clear any walkways of the overnight buildup of ice and snow following a wicked winter storm on Wednesday.

“Very heavy. You have to break it up before you can even use the snow blower,” Dilwyn Thomas, a homeowner in Kitchener said.

"I love it, this time of year. I love the snow. It looks clean. It’s white. It’s bright," Kenneth Pigden, another homeowner said.

According to waterloo regional police, officers responded to four crashes across the region since midnight on Wednesday – two crashes involved people getting hurt.

“Just be careful. Drive slowly. Leave space,” Pigden said.

School buses were cancelled Thursday morning. Both Waterloo region's public and Catholic school boards closed its schools as well. Some families used the day to enjoy some time at a tobogganing hill.

“It is fun and it’s cold, but it’s cool,” Jaslynn Ford said after tobogganing at McLennan Park.

Jaslynn’s dad, Michael Ford, quickly went and bought extra toboggans for the day, so the whole family could slide.

“It’s great that I could take the day off and actually hangout with the kids. This hill is amazing,” Michael Ford said.

Conestoga College remained open on Thursday. Some students were not impressed.

“It’s quite frustrating that we pay, tuition for a year is like $5,000 for us, and they can’t even give us a day off if safety was an issue,” Joshé Belrose, a practical nursing student at Conestoga College said.

Next week is a break for some students at the college. Conestoga officials said many students need to be on-campus to complete assignments or exams and added that no official travel warnings were put in place,

“Based on these criteria, the decision was made to open the campuses as usual,” Brenda Cassidy, with Conestoga College said in an email.

Belrose said she was told she can report an absence and do any exams when she returns from the upcoming break.

“I know most students don’t want to do that. So we definitely opted to do the commute, however if the school was closed it would have been beneficial for all the students,” Belrose said.

Road crews have worked to clear routes since the storm started.

The City of Waterloo anticipated snow plowing will be complete around 7:00 p.m. The City of Kitchener officially ended its snow event by 5 p.m. on Thursday.