Cleanup underway after region smacked by storm

The cleanup is underway after a wintery mix of weather moved through the region on Wednesday evening and overnight.

Hydro Poles along Centennial Avenue near Talbot Street are split and in spots dangling, after heavy ice weighed them down.

The result was widespread power outages in areas of St. Thomas and into central Elgin.

While some power was quickly restored, other areas were told it could be Friday before their lights come back on.

One St. Thomas fire inspector who spoke to CTV News said crews did remove a few cars that were trapped under the power lines and thankfully there were no fires involved in any of the incidents.

All school purpose vehicles for the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) and the London District Catholic School Board (LDCSB) were cancelled for the entire day.

TVDSB also closed all of its schools and workplaces, "due to inclement weather." On-site child care centres and before and after school programs were also closed.

The LDCSB is also closed all school buildings today including the elementary gymnastics meet.

In Huron-Perth, transportation was cancelled for hundreds of routes in that region with some schools in Clinton and Stratford closed for the day.

Western University also delayed its opening until noon.

With temperatures still near the freezing mark, periods of freezing drizzle are expected throughout the morning.

Environment Canada warns that surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may be icy and slippery.

A look at the London and area forecast

Thursday: Periods of freezing drizzle changing to periods of drizzle this afternoon. Wind east 20 km/h becoming light this morning. High plus 4. Wind chill minus 13 this morning.

Thursday Night: Periods of drizzle changing to a few flurries this evening. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 60. Low minus 6. Wind chill minus 12 overnight

Friday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Temperature steady near minus 7. Wind chill near minus 14

Saturday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 2.

Sunday: Cloudy. High plus 2

Monday: Cloudy with 70 per cent chance of rain or snow. High plus 3.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of flurries. Windy. High plus 2.