Cleanup underway after week of wild weather in Waterloo Region

Residents were on high alert on Thursday as a low pressure system brought record-breaking temperatures and blistering wind gusts throughout Waterloo Region.

As of 1 p.m., the Region of Waterloo International Airport recorded a top wind gust of 84 kilometres per hour. The strong winds come less than a week after the region saw gusts of 93 kilometres per hour in Saturday's wind storm, resulting in downed trees and power outages.

In a tweet posted at 2:30 p.m., Hydro One reported over 29,400 customers have been affected by power outages across Ontario and anticipate some residents will be without power though Thursday night.

Meanwhile, crews are responding to complaints of fallen trees and debris in many nearby neighborhoods.

"It's been a busy week," Guelph arborist Joe Legate told CTV News. "We've had numerous calls with trees down on houses, garages, sheds, trees in front of yards, all different sorts of situations. It's been crazy."

Legate is the owner of JL's Tree Service in Guelph and said he's still catching up on calls from Saturday's wind storm. Legate added that he and his employees don't climb trees when conditions are as windy as on Thursday. Instead, he conducts site visits and price estimates to ensure he and his crew are safe.

"Our job is so dangerous, we're always up high that we don’t need to add any unnecessary risk with the weather," Legate said. "You can't out beat mother nature. She's in charge."

The region also saw record-breaking temperatures on Thursday as Kitchener hit 14.4 degrees by early afternoon.

"It's been a long time since we've had temperatures this warm in mid-December with about nine days to go until Christmas, so very unusual," Environment Canada meteorologist Peter Kimbell told CTV News. "In fact, very warm temperatures all the way as far north as James Bay."

Kimbell added that the warmth won't last and snow is in the short term forecast.

"Cross our fingers and hope the snow will last until Christmas day, but it might be a bit of a patchy Christmas," said Kimbell.

Environment Canada anticipates a 40 per cent chance of flurries as early as Saturday night.