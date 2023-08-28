'Clear and cool start' on Tuesday

Tuesday will be a bright and sunny day after the fog clears up in the morning with a high of 25 C.

Tuesday night will be cloudier with a chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm and a low of 13 C.

On Wednesday, expect a mix of sun and cloud with a slight chance of showers and a high of 21 C.

Wednesday night will be clear with a low of 8 C.

Here’s a look at the rest of the forecast:

Thursday: Sunny. High 23.

Friday: Sunny. High 25.

Saturday: Sunny. High 28.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 30.