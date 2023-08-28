'Clear and cool start' on Tuesday
Multi-Media Journalist
Fiona Robertson
Tuesday will be a bright and sunny day after the fog clears up in the morning with a high of 25 C.
Tuesday night will be cloudier with a chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm and a low of 13 C.
On Wednesday, expect a mix of sun and cloud with a slight chance of showers and a high of 21 C.
Wednesday night will be clear with a low of 8 C.
Here’s a look at the rest of the forecast:
Thursday: Sunny. High 23.
Friday: Sunny. High 25.
Saturday: Sunny. High 28.
Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 30.
