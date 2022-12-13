Clear skies and brisk weather in Ottawa on Tuesday
There will be plenty of sunshine in Ottawa today but you’ll want to bundle up if you’re going outside.
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of -6 C. The wind chill will make it feel more like -17 degrees this morning, and more like -12 degrees this afternoon.
Clouds will roll in this evening and temperatures will fall to -13 C overnight. The wind chill will make it feel more like -18 degrees.
The sunshine will continue tomorrow and it will be slightly warmer in the capital. Expect sunny skies and a high of -4 C. It will feel more like -19 degrees with the wind chill in the morning and more like -8 degrees in the afternoon.
Skies will stay clear Wednesday evening and temperatures will fall to -9 C overnight.
On Thursday – more sunshine and a high of 1 C. Periods of snow will begin Thursday night and temperatures will fall to -2 C.
-
'Our resources are being put to the test': 10 shootings reported in Edmonton in first 2 weeks of DecemberThe Edmonton Police Service is investigating 10 separate shootings that have happened since Nov. 30.
-
P.E.I. utility Maritime Electric estimates cost of hurricane Fiona at $35 millionPrince Edward Island's electric utility says it will cost about $35 million to repair damage to the company's distribution system caused by post-tropical storm Fiona.
-
Man found dead after near-crash accidentally killed himself: Calgary policeCalgary police are shedding some light on the bizarre circumstances surrounding a weekend death that happened after a fight between two drivers.
-
Some Ottawa residents won't be home for holidays due to damage from May stormSome Ottawa residents are going to be away from their homes over the holidays because they're still battling with insurance companies to pay for damage caused by a windstorm in the spring.
-
Two housecleaners wanted for fraud after stealing cheques: Windsor policeWindsor police are asking for the public’s help finding two females wanted for fraud after allegedly stealing cheques from a home.
-
Ram recalls 1.4M trucks; tailgates can open unexpectedlyStellantis is recalling about 1.4 million pickup trucks worldwide because the tailgates may not close completely and cargo could spill onto the road.
-
Fentanyl disguised as Percocet in Vancouver drug trafficking ring, police sayA years-long investigation into a drug trafficking operation that allegedly disguised fentanyl as Percocet has resulted in the seizure of $3 million worth of illicit substances, Vancouver police announced Tuesday.
-
Chinook Blast festival returns in 2023 to illuminate downtown CalgaryDowntown Calgary will be aglow for three weeks this winter as the Chinook Blast festival is set to return to light up the night.
-
Toronto woman who killed stepson in 1998 granted day parole for six monthsA Toronto woman convicted of killing her seven-year-old stepson in 1998 has been granted day parole.