Clear skies and brisk weather in Ottawa on Tuesday

There will be plenty of sunshine in Ottawa today but you’ll want to bundle up if you’re going outside.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of -6 C. The wind chill will make it feel more like -17 degrees this morning, and more like -12 degrees this afternoon.

Clouds will roll in this evening and temperatures will fall to -13 C overnight. The wind chill will make it feel more like -18 degrees.

The sunshine will continue tomorrow and it will be slightly warmer in the capital. Expect sunny skies and a high of -4 C. It will feel more like -19 degrees with the wind chill in the morning and more like -8 degrees in the afternoon.

Skies will stay clear Wednesday evening and temperatures will fall to -9 C overnight.

On Thursday – more sunshine and a high of 1 C. Periods of snow will begin Thursday night and temperatures will fall to -2 C.