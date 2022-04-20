iHeartRadio

Clear skies and cool on Wednesday, rain in the forecast for tomorrow

It will be sunny but windy in Ottawa on Wednesday, and more rain is on the way.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for clear skies and a high of 9 C today. The wind will gust up to 50 km/h but will become light late this afternoon.

Clouds will roll in after midnight and temperatures will fall to 2 C overnight, but it will feel more like -6 C with the wind chill.

It will be a rainy day tomorrow with a high of 10 C. The rain will end tomorrow evening, but the clouds will stick around. Tomorrow’s forecast overnight low is 3 C.

Friday will be a beautiful spring day with plenty of sunshine and a high of 13 C.

