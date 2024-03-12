Clear skies, double digit temperatures in the forecast for Tuesday
It will be another unusually warm day in Ottawa on Tuesday.
- Sign up now for our daily CTV News Ottawa newsletters
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
Environment Canada's forecast shows it will remain sunny throughout the day with a high of 11 C. The wind chill will dip to minus 6 C this morning.
The low will be minus 2 C overnight with a wind chill of minus 6 C.
It's another in a streak of warmer-than-average temperatures seen in the capital this last month.
The average high temperature for March 12 is 1 C and a low of minus 8 C, according to Environment Canada.
While Ottawa won't be seeing the record-breaking heat seen last week, conditions are expected to remain clear throughout the week with double-digit temperatures until the weekend.
Wednesday's forecast shows mainly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of rain showers in the morning and a risk of freezing rain. The high will be 11 C with a low of 1 C.
Thursday shows a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 13 C.
Clouds and rain will return this weekend, with Friday's forecast calling for clouds and rain overnight with a high of 8 C.
Saturday and Sunday shows clouds with a chance of rain showers or flurries.