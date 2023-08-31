Clear skies in the Maritimes expected to offer great views of a blue supermoon
A rare blue supermoon occurred at 10:35 p.m. Atlantic time on Wednesday.
It is known as a “blue” moon because it is the second full moon this month and a “super” moon because the moon will be near its closest orbital point to the Earth. To the naked eye, a super moon can appear up to seven per cent larger and brighter.
While technically just past that phase, the moon will be still nearly full Thursday night (99.5 per cent illuminated) with the weather much more cooperative for viewing.
Weather conditions in fact should be great for viewing for most of the Maritime region. Cloud continues to clear this evening. The moon will be rising over the eastern horizon, at its highest point over the southeast around midnight, then setting in the west just before sunrise on Friday.
Temperatures do get a bit cooler tonight in the region. Lows expected to be mostly in a range of five to 10 degrees.
