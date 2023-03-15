Clear skies, windy weather in Ottawa on Wednesday
It will be a cool and breezy day in the capital on Wednesday.
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of 3 C today.
It will be windy throughout the day with gusts up to 50 kilometres per hour. The wind chill will make it feel more like -13 this morning.
Skies will stay clear this evening before clouds roll in around midnight. Temperatures will fall to -4 C overnight.
It will be a cloudy, snowy day in the capital tomorrow. Thursday’s forecast calls for cloudy skies and a 60 per cent chance of light snow late in the morning and in the afternoon.
The high will be 2 C, but the wind chill will make it feel more like -8 in the morning.
There will be a 60 per cent chance of flurries Thursday evening and temperatures will fall to -2 C overnight.
On Friday – periods of snow and a high of 0 C.
-
188 members of the Guelph Police Service made at least $100K in 2022A report heading to the Guelph Police Services Board on Thursday indicates 188 members of the Guelph Police Service made at least $100,000 in 2022.
-
New North Bay by-law bars people from feeding pigeons; council cites health, property damage concerns from the birdsA new city by-law in North Bay bars people from feeding pigeons.
-
International big-game hunters pay to hunt year-round in AlbertaThe Minister's Special Licence program auctions off 12 licences to non-resident and resident hunters annually. This year, it took off restrictions on when those permits can be used.
-
Two separate fires in Hamilton, Ont. cause $1.5M worth of damageCrews responded to two separate fires in Hamilton, Ont. Wednesday afternoon that left one person critically injured and caused a combined $1.5 million worth of damage.
-
Sault-area nursing homes involved in COVID-19 studyA group of researchers are working on a means of detecting COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care homes before they occur.
-
Man allegedly committed indecent act in Kitchener storeWaterloo regional police are investigating after a man allegedly committed an indecent act in a Kitchener store.
-
Place Des Arts design wins big at world renown architecture awardsA local architecture firm is celebrating a big win from the 2023 Global Future Design Awards.
-
Inmate at psychiatric centre in Saskatoon dies: CSCAn inmate has died at the Regional Psychiatric Centre in Saskatoon.
-
Doctors shortage: Calls to talk about retaining Nova Scotia doctorsAs Nova Scotia tries to recruit doctors and health professionals amid a nationwide shortage, some believe more conversations need to happen to retain the professionals we already have.