Clear, sunny skies in Windsor-Essex

The hot, dry forecast continues in Windsor-Essex.

Normal daytime highs around 23 C are being overtaken by highs ranging from 27 C to 20 C for the week.

Clear skies remain in the overnight with warm overnight lows ranging from 14 C to 17 C.

Monday: Sunny. High 29. UV index 8 or very high.

Monday Night: Clear. Low 14

Tuesday: Sunny. High 30 except 22 near Lake Erie. UV index 8 or very high.

Wednesday: Sunny. High 27.

Thursday: Sunny. High 29.

Friday: Sunny. High 29.

Saturday: Sunny. High 28.