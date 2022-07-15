CLEARED: Crash causes closure of 401 near Tilbury

The eastbound lanes of Highway 401 near Tilbury have reopened after a collision.

OPP say the crash took place around 2:15 p.m. on Friday at Queen's Line.

Police had the rod closed from Exit 48/Highway 77 and Exit 63/Queens Line.

The road was closed for 17 hours for cleanup.

CLEARED: ROAD CLOSURE: #Hwy401 EB between #Hwy77 and Queens Line #Tilbury: All lanes REOPENED. ^aw pic.twitter.com/hc8BcbXUMD