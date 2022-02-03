Clearing cars of health care workers
CTVNewsLondon.ca Digital Content Producer
Kristylee Varley
Health care workers in London and Chatham, Ont. came out to a nice surprise amid a snowstorm that swept across the region.
A small contingent of leadership staff at London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) didn’t want staff to come out to cars buried in snow early Thursday morning.
As seen in a social media post, the leadership team showed appreciation for the hard-working night staff by cleaning the ice and snow off their cars, helping to get everyone home safe.
A similar gesture also happened in Chatham, Ont. where a group of people gathered at Chatham-Kent Health Alliance to clean off the cars of health care workers for their 7 p.m. shift change.
