Clearing cars of health care workers

Health care workers in London and Chatham, Ont. came out to a nice surprise amid a snowstorm that swept across the region.

A small contingent of leadership staff at London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) didn’t want staff to come out to cars buried in snow early Thursday morning.

As seen in a social media post, the leadership team showed appreciation for the hard-working night staff by cleaning the ice and snow off their cars, helping to get everyone home safe.

A similar gesture also happened in Chatham, Ont. where a group of people gathered at Chatham-Kent Health Alliance to clean off the cars of health care workers for their 7 p.m. shift change.