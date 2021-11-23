'Clearly, the system in Manitoba is broken': More Manitobans going elsewhere for surgeries

The surgery backlog in Manitoba doesn't seem like it will come to an end anytime soon and, in the meantime, people who are waiting in pain are looking elsewhere to get procedures done.

Guy Martin developed a hernia while he was getting water this past spring at his cabin north of Kenora.

"Two, five gallon pails of water, that's 90 pounds. But I guess I must've twisted somehow when I pulled it out of the water. Anyways that's all history now," said Martin.

He had his hernia surgery in October at a private clinic in Toronto. He said he made the decision to do it after eight months of waiting for a surgery date in Manitoba.

"I've heard stories of it being up to a year or more, so I thought I can't go through this for another year and making it to a year and a half or whatever it might be, so I flew to Toronto."

Doctors Manitoba says the province's surgical and diagnostic procedure backlog is around 136,000, with hundreds more being added every week.

A spokesperson for Shared Health said, "At present, we are seeing a reduction in the number of surgical slates occurring at a number of Manitoba hospitals. We can expect these effects to continue while COVID-19 demands on our ICUs remain high.".

Ken Hiebert is a liason for an orthopedic surgical centre in Germany and he said this backlog has increased business.

Hiebert said he usually sends 10 people to the clinic a month but in November it is already at 18.

"The backlog we have in surgery in Manitoba for those going to Germany to have this surgery will actually even help those that are on the long waiting list," said Hiebert.

Martin encourages people to look elsewhere for surgery if they can afford it.

"Clearly, the system in Manitoba is broken," said Martin.

He added that he paid $7,500 plus flights and hotel rooms for his surgery and he has sent the bill to the province's health minister.

"I asked for a reimbursement. I'll see what happens."