Clearview community garden grows
The Clearview EcoPark & Community Garden is expanding to offer more opportunities to access fresh food.
A fruit orchard is being built at the Mowat Street location in Stayner with money from the Huronia Community Foundation grant.
The EcoPark was installed in 2015, and the community garden has been a developing project.
This spring, work began in earnest to expand the space.
At least nine fruit trees will be planted in the fall and are expected to bear fruit within two to three years. Blueberry bushes, strawberry plants, raspberry canes and asparagus will also be planted with the money from the grant.
Residents are also encouraged to grow and share food with the Clearview-Stayner Food Bank and other community organizations.
More information on how to get involved is available here.
Volunteers can email the Friends of the EcoPark and Community garden.
