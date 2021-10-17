Clearview fire responds to blaze at pool house on Poplar Sideroad

Emergency crews in the Clearview area had a busy night responding to a fire in a pool house Saturday.

According to the Clearview Fire Department, calls first came in around 9:50 p.m. about flames on the property of a residence on Poplar Sideroad.

The fire was contained to the pool house and did not spread. Approximately 25 firefighters were on the scene to get the blaze under control, which officials say started in the chimney area.

No injuries were reported.

Another great job by crews putting a knock on a fire in an accessory building last night. 3 fires in the last 2 days have kept crews busy, engaged & sharp. Well done lads & ladies, thanks to former CFES alumni @stevenparkes2 for the pic #noportatanks #protectingtheview pic.twitter.com/smijUdGJ7c

In a tweet about the incident, Chief Roree Payment noted it was the third fire in two days for the unit.