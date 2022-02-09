Clearview house fire sends one to hospital

Thick, black smoke billowed from a Clearview Township home after a fire broke out in a basement, sending one person to the hospital on Wednesday.

Clearview Fire Chief Roree Payment told CTV News two people were at the house on Concession 6 North at the time of the fire.

He said one person had to be treated for smoke inhalation, while the other individual was "in good condition."

"Strong push by crews to knock down the fire," Payment stated in a Tweet.

The blaze caused significant damage to the house, a cost estimate is not yet available.

The Ontario Fire Marshal's office has been called to investigate the cause of the fire.

Last Wednesday afternoon, Payment confirmed the patient was in stable condition.