Clearview pedestrian struck on Hwy 26 in Stayner

A 55-year-old pedestrian from Clearview is in critical condition after being hit by a car travelling on Highway 26 in Stayner Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the victim was airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre.

They say the victim remains in critical but stable condition.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact the Huronia West OPP at 705-429-3575.