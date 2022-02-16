Clearview Township house fire an act of arson: OPP
CTVNews.ca Barrie Weekend Anchor/Videographer
Alessandra Carneiro
A 30-year-old man has been charged with arson following a house fire in Clearview Township last week.
On Wednesday, Feb. 9, emergency crews responded to the structure fire on Nottawasaga Concession 6 North.
At the time, two people were home and one person was taken to hospital with smoke inhalation.
On Tuesday, OPP charged a Clearview Township man with arson in connection to the fire. Damage is pegged at $300,000.
The man was held for a bail hearing in a Collingwood court and was remanded into custody.
-
Barrie man sold stolen property on social media: PoliceA police investigation has led to several charges against a 27-year-old Barrie man whom they say was selling stolen property on social media.
-
Saskatoon Uber riders may be the nicest in CanadaSaskatoon Uber riders are the best-reviewed in Canada.
-
LHSC reports slight drop in COVID hospitalizationsThere’s been a drop in the number of COVID-19 inpatients being cared for at London Health Sciences Centre.
-
N.S. man, 64, sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being attacked in his home: RCMPRCMP say a 64-year-old man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a home invasion in Concession, N.S.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations drop again in Waterloo RegionThe number of people in Waterloo Region hospitals and ICUs with COVID-19 dropped again in Thursday’s dashboard update.
-
Collision closes one lane on Hwy. 69 near EstaireSouthbound lanes along Highway 69 near Estaire are closed as police deal with a collision.
-
Investigation into gun trafficking leads to arrest for child pornography: Winnipeg policeOne man is facing child pornography-related charges after Winnipeg police went through his phone during a firearm trafficking investigation.
-
Sask. RCMP search for suspects after two women's fingers severedMeadow Lake RCMP looking for two suspects after a series of violent incidents were reported in the community on the evening of Feb. 11.
-
History for free: Calgary's Glenbow Museum to ditch admission prices permanentlyHistory buffs and art lovers will be able to enjoy Calgary's Glenbow Museum for free, thanks to a $25 million endowment from the Shaw Family Foundation.