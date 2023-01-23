Clearview welcomes travellers to starry night displays
Clearview is dressing up for winter in sparkles this year.
Twenty twinkling light displays are dispersed across Clearview Township for families and friends to find and enjoy until Feb. 27.
In its third year, the lights displays began in response to early COVID-19 measures, said Amanda Murrary, community, culture and tourism co-ordinator for Clearview Township.
"The idea was to create a winter season that was self-directed to experience the lights at night. You would bundle up your whole household and experience parts of Clearview you hadn't seen before," Murray said.
With open spaces and lots of free parking, Clearview Township welcomes visitors to discover new rural routes – on a map – to find the light-up stars, snowflakes and deer.
Large 3D light displays at local parks, community halls and every village across the township will be selfie worthy with the tag #discoverclearview and #RuralLights on social media.
