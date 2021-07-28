Clearview woman loses $22,000 in 'The Grandparent Scam'

Provincial police say scammers are targetting seniors for thousands of dollars in what the OPP calls 'The Grandparent Scam.'

Huronia West OPP says one victim in Clearview Township was conned out of $22,000 when a call from someone claiming to be an RCMP officer advised her that her grandson was under arrest and needed money to be released.

The woman immediately agreed to do whatever she could to help her beloved grandson.

At first, police say the caller said it would take $10,000 to secure the man's release. The next morning, the caller informed the woman another $12,000 was needed for her grandson's freedom.

Police say that arrangements were made for someone to pick up the money at the woman's address in both instances.

According to provincial police, officers will never ask someone for money over the phone to have someone released from custody.

They say it's best to hang up on the caller and contact the police to report the situation.

HOW TO PROTECT YOURSELF FROM FRAUD

Financial crimes involving seniors are especially cruel because they don't have the means to make up for their losses. Police say it's nearly impossible to recover money in these cases.

Here are some tips to protect yourself:

Ask questions. Scammers rely on a quick response to having someone involved in an emergency and wouldn't typically know personal information.

Call someone. Take the time to double-check the information by calling the parents, friends and family. Scammers often try to isolate their victim by saying action needs to happen immediately. Note this as a red flag.

Never send money. Don't send money, gift cards, bitcoins, or provide credit card information to anyone you don't know and trust.

Never provide personal information. Don't offer any information about yourself, including your address, banking information or family details.

If in doubt, hang up. Call the organization through a publicly listed number to verify the request or contact your local police service for support.

Report fraud online or by calling 1-888-495-8501.

The investigation is ongoing in this case. Police ask anyone with information to contact the Huronia West OPP at 1-888-310-1122.