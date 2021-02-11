The city of Ottawa says a person who visited the Tom Brown Respite Centre has tested positive for COVID-19.

The client stayed overnight at the Tom Brown Arena on Feb. 10.

In a memo to Council, Community and Social Services Department general manager Donna Gray said the client has been moved to the Cobourg isolation centre and is receiving case management services through Ottawa Inner City Health.

Gray says based on advice from Ottawa Public Health, the Tom Brown Respite Centre will remain open and is still accepting clients.

Public health will conduct surveillance testing on-site.

Gray says the following preventative measures have been implemented:

Staff and clients are required to wear masks in areas where physical distancing is not possible.

Ensuring all staff working at the Respite Centres are wearing masks and appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) (properly fitted mask and eye protection) when required and practicing frequent hand hygiene.

Staff will continue to remind and reinforce with clients the need to physically distance through cueing, ensuring posters provided by OPH remain visible.

Disinfecting all work areas and implementing further enhanced cleaning for the entire facility to ensure the health and safety of staff and residents.

The city opened the Tom Brown Respite Centre on Bayview Arena to provide a place to warm up and get some food for people who are in need.