Client successfully challenges B.C. lawyer's bill, sees amount due slashed by 80 per cent

A B.C. lawyer's bill for nearly $10,000 was "excessive" and the client may not end up owing the firm any money at all, according to a recent court decision.

Shental Ferguson initiated a review of the bill under the province's Legal Professionals Act, challenging the amount she was charged by Shawn Sidhu Law Corporation for work the firm did on a personal injury claim arising out of a motor vehicle accident, Monday's ruling from B.C. Supreme Court Registrar Meg Gaily says.

Although the firm and its staff did "some work" that was "useful" on the file while Ferguson was a client, the registrar found that it had not proven the charges were "necessary or proper" and the $9,540.72 bill was reduced to $2,000. The law firm will also be responsible for the costs of the hearing, which Gaily said she "suspects" will further reduce the amount payable to "zero dollars."

Ferguson entered into a contingency fee agreement with the firm in 2018, roughly a week after the accident. Under the terms of that agreement, the firm would get a percentage of any settlement reached. However, she terminated the agreement before the case was settled, the court decision explains. A settlement was reached in October of 2022, but the terms were not included in the registrar's decision.

The first bill Ferguson received from the law firm was in November 2022 for $18,995.50.

"On Feb. 10, 2023, after the Client had commenced LPA proceedings, the Law Firm issued the 2023 Bill, in which the fees it claimed on the 2022 Bill were reduced to $9,540.72, including taxes," the decision says.

Gaily notes that when a review is done under the Legal Professionals Act, "the authorities are clear that the lawyer bears the onus to prove that the work done and the accounts issued for the work done were necessary and reasonable" and that "that the lawyer “has the burden of proving what was done, why it was done, the time it took, and why it took the amount of time billed.”

Among the problems with the bill, Gaily said, were hourly rates that were either "high" or "excessive" and that the line items that were "vague." In addition, she found that the case was a relatively straightforward one and that progress was "minimal."

"I find that the law firm has failed to establish that the fees it claims were reasonably necessary and proper to the conduct of the proceeding," the decision says, summarizing the outcome.