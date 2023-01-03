'Clients say no one's been here for three days': Home care staffing shortages continue in Manitoba

The union representing home care workers in Manitoba says thousands of more workers are needed to meet an aging population.

CUPE Local 204 President Debbie Boissonneault told CTV News it is not uncommon for workers to get to a client's home only to learn no one has been there to help them for days.

"Clients say no one's been here for three days, it's upsetting to them,” Boissonneault said.

She said some people are waiting days for a visit, and when a worker does come they have to make up for the days without care.

"Not only are they trying to clean up something that should have been done a couple of days ago, trying to refresh them or give them a bath or something, they feel that this client is not being cared for."

Boissonneault said there are more than 1,500 open vacancies at this time.

"In today's growing age of elderly, and wanting to keep people in their homes, we could use thousands.”

The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority (WRHA) stopped services such as laundry and cleaning for its workers, saying it is focusing on essential services to address the continued high demand for home care services. Vacancy numbers for the WRHA were not readily available.

Thomas Linner, the provincial director of Manitoba Health Coalition, said change is needed to reassure those needing home care receives it.

“Too many Manitobans feel like they or their loved ones are falling through the cracks of the home care system,” Linner said in a statement to CTV News.

The WRHA says it is focusing on improving recruitment, training, and the orientation process for its home care workers.