Cliff jumper suffers serious injuries in plunge at Comox Lake
A 20-year-old man was airlifted to hospital Tuesday after he suffered serious injuries while cliff jumping at Comox Lake, near Cumberland, B.C.
Firefighters and paramedics were called to a spot known as Devil's Ladder, a 30-metre rock face that has long attracted adventure-seekers.
"He was conscious and talking to us when we arrived," said Cumberland Fire Rescue Chief Mike Williamson. "I know the paramedics were concerned about his internal organs."
The cliff-jumper leapt from the rock but struck the wall on the way down, briefly losing consciousness in the water.
He was quickly plucked from the lake by someone on a jet ski who saw the incident and took the victim to a nearby boat launch where medics administered first aid.
The man was flown to hospital in serious condition.
The fire chief says his rescuers have been called to Devil's Ladder many times over the years.
"Anything over 20 feet, you can do serious internal damage if you don't know what you're doing or how to land," Williamson said.
