Climate activists planning to shut down Vancouver's Lions Gate Bridge

Climate activists with the group Extinction Rebellion say they plan to shut down Lions Gate Bridge Monday as part of a five-day protest.

The group's event page on Facebook says they plan to meet at Devonian Harbour Park in Vancouver’s Coal Harbour at noon before shutting down the bridge.

It’s not known how long the group plans to remain there but there is a chance the afternoon commute will be impacted.

Monday’s event follows two other protests over the weekend. On Sunday, protesters shut down the Granville Street bridge for several hours. Eight people were eventually arrested for mischief and intimidation to block a roadway, according to the Vancouver Police Department.

The group also blocked the intersection of Georgia and Granville streets on Saturday, leading to the arrest of five people.

The actions are part of the group's "Spring Rebellion," several days of protests and demonstrations intended to draw attention to the climate crisis.

Days four and five are scheduled to include "teach-ins" in Nelson Park and a bicycle and skateboard ride beginning at the Vancouver Art Gallery.