Climate activists shatter windows at HSBC London building Climate change activists have vandalized HSBC's London headquarters, smashing windows in a protest against the bank's alleged links to the fossil fuel industry. Blenheim man dies after shooting at a residence, Windsor men charged Chatham-Kent police have charged two Windsor men and launched a homicide investigation into the shooting death of a Blenheim man. Three staff members at Liv Communities sales office in Paris test positive for COVID-19 Three staff members at the Liv Communities sales office in Paris have tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the Brant County Health Unit to declare an outbreak. Neighbours help interrupt break-and-enter in progress: Surrey RCMP Mounties in Surrey say some attentive neighbours helped foil a recent break-and-enter in progress, leading to the arrest of one man.