Climate change exhibit opens at Science North in Sudbury

Thursday marked the launch of a new climate change exhibit at Science North.

The show opened in November 2021, but was quickly shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Science North said visitors get to experience a 20-minute, interactive multimedia show that highlights innovative technology, up-to-date climate change research, as well as listen to inspirational stories.

“There's an interactive tablet,” said Julie Moskalyk, science director at Science North.

“So, the decisions that you make as the show is continuing influences the story that you get told. It’s kind of like a choose-your-own-adventure book. You’re changing the path of the show while you’re in it. So every time you come it’ll probably be a different experience.”

Moskalyk said Science North’s goal is to encourage everybody to see that each individual can take small actions to make a big difference to help the environment.

“Together, these small steps lead us to big change," she said.

"It’s about hope, because these creative and innovative solutions big and small are what will get us to survive the climate crisis."

Federal Minister of Environment and Climate Change Steven Guilbeault said an exhibit such as the Climate Action Show can inspire youth to take action in their communities.

“We know our kids are very concerned by these issues and being concerned is an important part of it, but empowering them and showing them that there are solutions,” said Guilbeault.

“And that adults are working to change the world, to make it a better place and give them the tools that they need to have influence on their community is a very important element.”

Science North officials said the project was designed to help people understand the role each person plays in helping Canada reach its goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.