Climate change is causing hurricanes to intensify faster than ever
Hurricane Ian is strengthening rapidly in the Caribbean as it passes over the ultra-warm waters of the Caribbean and the Gulf of Mexico. The National Hurricane Center had predicted the system would rapidly intensify from a tropical storm to at least a category 4 hurricane in less than 72 hours.
-
Kicking off the Christmas Cheer season on the fairwayToday's golf tournament is the official kick-off to a season of fundraising for the not-for-profit organization that collects cash, food and toys for vulnerable families and individuals at Christmas.
-
$5M in land donated to Nature Trust of B.C. and Vancouver Island First NationA large piece of land estimated to be worth millions of dollars in Parksville, B.C., is being turned over to the Nature Trust of B.C. and the Snaw'naw'as First Nation. Some 71 acres of land beside Top Bridge Regional Park is being gifted to the two groups by construction company Emil Anderson Group.
-
Calgary Stampeders sign quarterback Maier to contract extensionThe Calgary Stampeders signed American quarterback Jake Maier to a contract extension through the 2024 season Tuesday.
-
WRH adds to its planning team for new acute care hospitalProgress continues to be made in next steps to building Windsor Essex’s new acute care hospital. Stantec Architecture has been selected as the Planning, Design and Conformance (PDC) consultant for project.
-
Suspect in fatal Etobicoke drive-by shooting arrested in Saskatchewan more than a year laterA man wanted by police in connection with a drive-by shooting in Etobicoke that killed a 21-year-old man has been taken into custody in Saskatchewan more than a year after the alleged incident.
-
This was the winning dish at Ottawa’s top culinary competitionAward-winning chef Briana Kim will represent Ottawa at Canada’s top culinary competition after winning the gold medal at the regional event on Monday.
-
James Earl Jones retires as voice of Darth VaderJames Earl Jones, who for decades has provided Darth Vader's iconic, menacing voice, will not record new lines for new 'Star Wars' projects.
-
Study tries to see if child vaccines and asthma are linkedA number of scientists have wondered if aluminum, a vaccine additive that has been used for decades, had a role in allergies and asthma in children.
-
768 distracted driving tickets handed out in August: SGIThere were 768 distracted driving tickets handed out by police across Saskatchewan in August, according to Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI).