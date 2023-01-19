Climate change is impacting people’s health in the north, says health authorities

Everyone is being affected by climate change, particularly those in the north. With just over 800,000 people living in northern Ontario being affected by how fast the region is heating up.

As a result, a health authority in the area released a new report Tuesday on climate change and health, titled ‘Changing Climate and Health in Northern Ontario: An overview of the health impacts of climate change in northern Ontario.’

"It is particularly concerning in northern Ontario and we do seem to have a little bit more information right now on extreme heat,” said Maria McLean with the Timiskaming Health Unit.

“Global heating is occurring at twice to three times the global average in the north and this rapid heating in the north has consequences for the north and for the health here."

Timiskaming’s top doctor, Doctor Glenn Corneil, told CTV News that the continued rise in temperatures will lead to health risks for some people.

"We're at risk of seeing more people coming to emergency departments with consequences of dealing with the heat, specifically with the elderly and the very young,” said Corneil.

On top of being affected by extreme heat, Mclean said the report also breaks down how this region is affected by extreme weather events, food and water access and quality, vector borne disease along with mental health impacts.

"We need to work towards adapting to changes in climate. Even if we were to have really great mitigation plans in place to reduce global heating in general,” said McLean.

“There is still going to be climate change impacts from the amount of heating that has already occurred. So regarding of the mitigation which is an important piece, planning and support is still very important.”

As for next steps, health unit officials told CTV News northerners need to adapt to best cope with climate change.

You can find the full report here.