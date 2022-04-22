Climate protesters block Vancouver's Cambie Street Bridge on Earth Day

Dozens of protesters assembled on Vancouver's Cambie Street bridge during rush hour Friday afternoon, marking Earth Day with multiple demands for action on the climate crisis.

The protesters met at City Hall around 4:30 p.m. before marching onto the bridge, blocking traffic in the northbound lanes. In a statement announcing the action, organizers said the plan was to march across the bridge, concluding their gathering around 6:30 p.m.

The groups behind the action include Protect the Planet, Save Old Growth, Extinction Rebellion Vancouver and Climate Convergence.

They said the purpose of the march was to demand the cancellation of all fossil fuel projects, including the Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion, as well as an immediate end to all old-growth logging.

Protesters from Save Old Growth have blocked highways during rush hour several times since the start of the year, most recently the Second Narrows Bridge.

More than 80 people have been arrested for obstructing highways in 2022, according to the group.

Two members, Howard Breen of Nanaimo and Brent Eichler of Vancouver, have been on hunger strikes for multiple weeks, demanding a public meeting with Forests Minister Katrine Conroy.