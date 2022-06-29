Climate rallies to take place across Canada as groups push for action

It was this time last year that much of western Canada experienced a heat dome and climate activists are using the anniversary of the extreme weather event to push for action.

On June 29, 2021, Canada's all-time heat record was set in Lytton, B.C. The sweltering temperatures also contributed to more than 600 deaths in the country, most of which were in British Columbia.

"Over the past year, thousands of homes, lives and livelihoods have been upended by extreme heat, fires, flooding and storms fuelled by climate chaos," said the group 350.org, which is organizing at least a dozen climate rallies across Canada.

"Together, we’ll call on our so-called leaders to End Climate Delay and deliver the just transition legislation we deserve."

The group says extreme weather events will become more common and more severe if significant action isn't taken to address climate change. They say the Trudeau government has delayed on certain actions to mitigate the climate emergency.

The rally in Calgary is scheduled for noon Wednesday in the 1400 block of Eighth Street S.W.. outside the office of Conservative MP Greg McLean.