Saskatchewan has opened up vaccine appointments to a number of groups who are considered “clinically extremely vulnerable.”

The province will be targeting vaccinations to people with intellectual disabilities living in group homes, emergency shelters and a specific list of underlying health conditions in the first stage of Phase 2, which started on Thursday.

"We’ll be working to vaccinate those residents and staff as quick as possible, primarily through our mobile clinics," Health Minister Paul Merriman said on Thursday.

Bree Warsaba and her boyfriend Nick before the pandemic. (Courtesy: Bree Warsaba)

Before the pandemic hit, Bree Warsaba lived a very social life.

"I had work, I was volunteering, I had bowling and skating on weekends and a lot of movies with my boyfriend and friends," Warsaba said.

Like many other, the pandemic has limited the activities that Warsaba, who lives in a group home in Harbour Landing, enjoyed doing.

That’s why she was very excited to hear the province is moving into Phase 2 of the vaccine delivery plan two weeks ahead of schedule making her eligible to receive the shot.

"I’m very, very excited because I want my social life back," Warsaba said.

Warsaba doesn’t know when her turn to get a vaccine will come yet, but she’s ready.

"When I’m able to get the vaccine, I’ll probably breath a sigh of relief," she said.

In addition to people like Warsaba, the province will be looking to vaccinate people with underlying health conditions that are "clinically extremely vulnerable" over the next few weeks.

This includes:

Solid organ transplant recipients.

People with cancer who are undergoing active chemotherapy.

People with lung cancer who are undergoing radical radiotherapy.

People with cancers of the blood or bone marrow such as leukemia, lymphoma or myeloma who are at any stage of treatment.

People having immunotherapy or other continuing antibody treatments for cancer.

People having other targeted cancer treatments that can affect the immune system, such as protein kinase inhibitors or PARP inhibitors.

People who have had bone marrow or stem cell transplants in the last six months or who are still taking immunosuppression drugs.

People with severe respiratory conditions including all cystic fibrosis, severe asthma and severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

People with rare diseases that significantly increase the risk of infections (such as severe combined immunodeficiency (SCID), homozygous sickle cell disease).

People on immunosuppression therapies sufficient to significantly increase risk of infection (biologic modifiers, high dose steroids, AZT, cyclophosphamide).

People who had their spleen removed.

Adults with very significant developmental disabilities that increase risk.

Adults on dialysis or with chronic kidney disease (stage 5).

Women who are pregnant with significant heart disease, congenital or acquired.

Significant neuromuscular conditions requiring respiratory support.

The province said anyone meeting those requirements will receive a letter with directions on how to book their appointment over the phone.

"Our online system is strictly age based, so if you’re not 67 or older right now, it will not allow you to book, so that’s why were asking people when they get this letter, please into the phone number 1-833-SASKVAX and when they come into their appointment to actually have their vaccination, present that letter," Merriman said.

According to the province, approximately 25,000 people make up the vulnerable category.

CTV News reached out to the Ministry of Health for details on how the province will identify people to receive the letter, but a response wasn’t available before our deadline.

To date, Saskatchewan has administered 125,062 doses of vaccine as part of phase one, which included residents and staff of long-term and personal care homes, those 70-and-over and frontline healthcare workers.