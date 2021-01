The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) says clinics established to offer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine are now full, and won’t be taking more appointments until more doses of the vaccine arrive.

The clinics are located in the following communities:

Wakaw

Cudworth

Rosthern

Big River

Canwood

Shellbrook

Birch Hills

Debden

Blaine Lake

Candle Lake

Christopher Lake

Appointments for the vaccine were made available to seniors over the age of 70.