Clinton man charged with counselling to commit murder

A 75-year-old from Clinton has been charged after reports the individual was soliciting assistance in committing murder.

Huron County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said they received reports the individual was counselling to commit murder on Aug. 15.

Under the direction of the criminal investigation branch, Huron County OPP began an investigation.

Following an investigation, the 75-year-old was charged with Counselling Indictable Offence Which Is Not Committed contrary to section 464(a) of the Criminal Code.

OPP said the accused is currently in custody and their identity is not being released to protect the victim.