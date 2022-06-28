Clinton, Ont. emergency room closed for entire Canada Day long weekend

Clinton will be without an emergency room for the entire Canada Day long weekend.

Starting July 1 at 6 p.m., the Clinton Public Hospital’s emergency room will be closed until July 5, beginning at 8 a.m.

This will mark the longest 24 hour closure of the Clinton’s Public Hospital’s emergency room.

On three occasions last year, it was closed for 24 hours straight. The Clinton Public Hospital’s emergency room has been closed overnight, from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. since Dec. 2, 2019.

The ER closures are a direct result of nurse and physician shortages, according to officials with the Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance.

The closest ER’s to Clinton are in Seaforth and Goderich, both approximately 10 to 15 minutes away from Clinton.