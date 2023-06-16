Clinton Public Hospital ER will be closed Sunday

The Clinton Public Hospital will see another temporary closure this week within the emergency department

The Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance (HPHA) said in a news release the hospital's ER will be closed on Sunday due to a staffing issue. It will resume regular operations at 8 a.m. on Monday.

“Anyone requiring immediate medical attention should call 9-1-1. Paramedics will remain available to the community and will re-route to the nearest available Emergency Department to ensure local residents continue to have access to the emergency services they need,” the HPHA said.

This is the second time this month that the HPHA has been required to temporarily reduce the ER hours of the Clinton Public Hospital due to staffing challenges.

On June 1, the healthcare alliance said the ER would be temporarily closed on June 4.

The hospital then resumed regular hours the next day.