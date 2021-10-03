Clinton Public Hospital temporarily closes emergency department due to staffing shortage

The Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance (HPHA) announced the temporary closure of Clinton Public Hospital’s emergency department on Sunday, citing a shortage in staff.

This is the second time the facility has closed its emergency department since late July. At the time, the HPHA told CTV News it was because there weren’t enough registered nurses available to work.

“The staffing shortage, impacted by the larger critical shortage of nurses across the country, affects small communities more significantly,” Amanda Dobson, HPHA corporate communications specialist said. “The COVID-19 pandemic has served to add heightened pressures to a health human resource already in crisis. HPHA commends its dedicated team who continue to go above and beyond to support serving the healthcare needs of our communities.”

The HPHA says anyone requiring immediate medical attention should call 911 and paramedics will transport them to the nearest emergency department for care.

The closest Emergency Departments to the Clinton Public Hospital are: