Clinton's baseball camp is back after two years

image.png

Kids from across Ontario are in Clinton this week for a camp featuring some former big leaguers.

For the first time in two years Clinton's baseball camp took over the infield at the Clinton raceway.

Huron-Bruce MP Ben Lobb organizes the camp each year bringing in former major league talent to help nurture the next Canadian slugger.

This year former Kansas City Royal Willie Wilson brought his baseball acumen to Huron County. 

