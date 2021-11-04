Clive Tolley new mayor-elect of Moose Jaw

The city of Moose Jaw has voted in Clive Tolley as their new mayor-elect, according to the city’s unofficial results. Tolley beat out eight other candidates, who were running in the by-election.

“I love my city and I’m passionate about it, but I’m very humbled and thankful that there was good candidates and I was the one that came out on top,” Tolley said.

Tolley received 1290 votes, 21.5 per cent of the total votes cast, according to unofficial results. Crystal Froese received just 41 fewer votes, with 20.82 per cent of votes cast, followed by Sam Morrison with 20.45 per cent of the votes cast.

Clive Tolley was born and raised in Moose Jaw, and has served as a city councillor and sits on the city's Board of Revision and the Saskatchewan Labour Relations Board. He works as a chartered mediator and chartered arbitrator, skills he thinks will transfer well to work in public office.

“Lots of times, we want to listen to the people and hear their decision, and other times there will be tough decisions for us to make,” he said. “I think in both scenarios, my professional training and experience will become helpful.”

Tolley said he would work to grow River Street and create growth, tourism and wealth to help sustain the city if he was elected as mayor.

“I want to restore the faith that people have in city hall and try to respond to their needs. As the leader of this group, I’m hoping we can accomplish as much as possible during this next three years,” he said.

According to Moose Jaw city manager Jim Puffalt, there were about 25,000 people eligible to vote in the by-election. In total, 5,999 votes were cast, or about 24 per cent of eligible voters. Approximately 2,000 people voted in the advance polls.

“Municipal elections are not generally huge numbers that come out,” said Puffalt. “People who have a lot of interest in their communities are the ones that come out and vote, most of the time.”

The election was triggered by the resignation of Fraser Tolmie, who stepped down to run for the Conservative Party in Sept. 20's federal election. He now serves as the MP for the Moose Jaw - Lake Centre - Lanigan riding.

Tolley was one of nine candidates in the running, the others included Heather Eby, Crystal Froese, Kim Robinson, Michael Haygarth, Brett McAuley, Sam Morrison, Mike Simpkins and Wayne Watermanuk.

“That seems to be a large number. I’m not aware that there’s been that many for a by-election for a mayor in Saskatchewan, that I’m aware of. Certainly that’s a unique number,” Puffalt said.

The official results will be released Friday morning, Tolley will be sworn in as the new mayor of Moose Jaw on Monday.