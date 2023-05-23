Clock ticking down on May's RVH 50/50 draw

The clock is ticking to get tickets for this month's Royal Victoria Hospital (RVH) Auxiliary 50/50 draw.

The monthly draw will be held on Thursday morning. The fundraiser is spearheaded by RVH's auxiliary unit, which is currently fundraising towards its $5-million commitment to the region's largest healthcare centre.

"Not only can you win an amazing cash prize, but you are also supporting patient care at RVH," says Lise McCourt, the president of the RVH Auxiliary. "We've already given $ 1 million to RVH. We are almost at our second million dollars. We hope to make that payment in the Fall, so we are working very hard to meet our $5-million pledge."

The first half of that $5-million pledge is being targeted toward renovations of RVH's neonatal intensive care unit.

"So it is just of utmost importance because that neonatal intensive care unit needs renovations," McCourt says. "They need an expansion, and they can't do it without money from the community. The government only funds so much."

The sponsor for May's draw is longtime supporter Mayes-Marin Ltd.

"We do it because we feel it's important to support our local hospital, the RVH Auxiliary," says company president Shawn Fullan. "We're lucky to have a facility like that in our community."

For more information and to get tickets, you can click here.