Close call after tractor-trailer goes through guardrail near North Bay

A commercial motor vehicle travelling eastbound on McConnell Street in Mattawa lost control Thursday and came to rest right next to a residence after failing to negotiate a sharp corner.

Police responded around 10:09 p.m. to a collision involving a CMV. OPP arrived on the scene and spoke to the driver, police said in a news release Friday.

The CMV didn’t hit the residence and no injuries were reported.

“The OPP would like to remind the motoring public to practise safe winter driving habits,” police said.

“Snow and freezing temperatures will create hazardous driving conditions. The OPP encourages drivers to drive according to conditions.”