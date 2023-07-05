Close call in Coventry as fire erupts from backyard shed, threatens multiple homes

A family in the northeast Calgary neighbourhood of Coventry almost lost their home Wednesday afternoon.

Just before 2:30 p.m., fire broke out in a shed in the backyard of a home on Coventry Close N.E.

Firefighters could see the smoke rising from their fire hall and called in a second alarm.

When they arrived, flames were spreading to the home and melting off the siding on a neighbouring house.

The fire was considered intense.

Four people in the house and three others from the neighbouring homes got out safely.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.