Close call in Coventry as fire erupts from backyard shed, threatens multiple homes


Fire broke out in a shed in the backyard of a home on Coventry Close N.E. just before 2:30 p.m. on July 5, 2023.

A family in the northeast Calgary neighbourhood of Coventry almost lost their home Wednesday afternoon.

Just before 2:30 p.m., fire broke out in a shed in the backyard of a home on Coventry Close N.E.

Firefighters could see the smoke rising from their fire hall and called in a second alarm.

When they arrived, flames were spreading to the home and melting off the siding on a neighbouring house.

The fire was considered intense.

Four people in the house and three others from the neighbouring homes got out safely.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

