Close call in Coventry as fire erupts from backyard shed, threatens multiple homes
Staff
CTV News Calgary
A family in the northeast Calgary neighbourhood of Coventry almost lost their home Wednesday afternoon.
Just before 2:30 p.m., fire broke out in a shed in the backyard of a home on Coventry Close N.E.
Firefighters could see the smoke rising from their fire hall and called in a second alarm.
When they arrived, flames were spreading to the home and melting off the siding on a neighbouring house.
The fire was considered intense.
Four people in the house and three others from the neighbouring homes got out safely.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
