Close encounter with mother bear, proof of vaccination and controversial COVID-19 comments: The top five most-read stories of September 2021
Here are the top five most-read stories on CTV News Winnipeg for September 2021.
Manitoba woman escapes injury after fighting off mother bear in front yard
A Manitoba woman had an intense encounter in her front yard with a mother bear with cubs. The incident was captured on the woman’s home security camera and comes as the province records an uptick in black bear sightings this summer.
CTV’s Mike Arsenault reports.
This story was first published on Aug. 31, 2021.
Brandon University says Theo Fleury's recent vaccine comments a 'stain on his legacy'
Brandon University has issued a statement publicly criticizing former NHL player Theo Fleury for spreading harmful conspiracy theories.
The Canadian Press reports.
This story was first published on Sept. 8, 2021.
Proof of COVID-19 vaccination status required to get into these Manitoba businesses and services starting Friday
New public health orders introducing vaccine requirements for a number of events and activities in Manitoba are now in effect, with new outdoor gathering limits set to begin next week.
CTV’s Danton Unger reports.
This story was first published on Sept. 2, 2021.
Who is contracting COVID-19 in Manitoba and how does it compare to the rest of Canada?
As COVID-19 cases start to spike in many provinces amid the fourth wave, provincial data shows the majority of new cases in Manitoba are among unvaccinated individuals.
CTV’s Mason DePatie reports.
This story was first published on Sept. 5, 2021.
Northern Manitoban nearly stranded after being flown to Winnipeg for surgery
A Flin Flon man is calling on the province to address gaps in northern Manitoban health-care after an emergency surgery nearly left him stranded in Winnipeg.
CTV’s Daniel Halmarson reports.
This story was first published on Sept. 4, 2021.