Close Manitoba byelection result is a sign there is work to do: Premier Stefanson
Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson says last night's close byelection result is a sign that the government has work to do in order to earn people's trust.
Stefanson's Progressive Conservatives narrowly held on to the Fort Whyte seat in Winnipeg, which has historically been a Tory stronghold.
Tory Obby Khan squeaked out a win, garnering about 200 more votes than Liberal Willard Reaves.
It is the first time that the Tories won less than 50 per cent of the vote in Fort Whyte.
Khan says a win is a win, but he received a strong message that people want to get out of the pandemic and reduce health care backlogs.
The government has been slumping in opinion polls since the early months of the pandemic, and Manitoba has recorded the second-highest per-capita death rate in Canada.
Khan's win means the Tories maintain a solid majority with 36 of 57 legislature seats.
New Democrat Trudy Schroeder came in a distant third.
