Close the roads, the patios are open in Orillia

Orillia's See You on the Patio event is closing roads to the left and opening stores to the right of the downtown core.

Ten weeks of sipping a cold drink on Orillia's patios are lined up as both City of Orillia councillors and the Downtown Orillia Management Board (DOMB) gave two thumbs up to road closures this summer.

"The program is critical for the continued economic recovery of the downtown as well as the community as a whole," said Ward 1 Coun. Ted Emond. "Residents and visitors enjoy the opportunity to socialize by dining on restaurant patios, shopping our merchants, visiting our art galleries, and enjoying street animation."

At the May Orillia council committee meeting, council approved the DOMB's recommended downtown road closures for Friday evenings from Canada Day to Labour Day for the See You On The Patio event.

In addition, council opened the municipal coffers and grabbed $10,000 to offset the operating costs of road closures, as well as adding another $5,000 towards animation and entertainment for the DOMB to Friday night's summer patio season.

"The program has established itself as a desirable and much enjoyed seasonal attraction in Orillia, especially in the downtown," said Emond. "It has provided businesses across the city with a great opportunity to be creative and expand their retail and business operations while contributing to the overall atmosphere and ambience for both the local community and visitors."

See You on the Patio will close Mississaga Street from Front Street to Albert Street and Peter Street From Mississaga to just north of Colborne Street.

As an added bonus, three farmers' markets will be held on Friday nights this summer in addition to their regular Saturday morning events.