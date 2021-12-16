Close to 200 tickets handed out during first round of winter parking ban enforcement

The grace period is over. Edmonton has begun enforcing its winter parking ban.

A total of 186 vehicles were ticketed Wednesday, the first day of a Phase 1 parking ban enacted the previous evening.

Announcing the season's third such parking ban, a city official warned Edmontonians on Tuesday the rules would be enforced this time.

Previously, the city had taken an education-first approach given it is the first year the new parking-ban system is being implemented.

A Phase 1 parking ban prohibits parking on arterial roads, collector roads, bus routes and roads in business improvement areas. Parking is allowed on roads as soon as they have been cleared.

Vehicles parked illegally may receive a $100 ticket or be towed.

No vehicles were towed on Wednesday.

The city plans to call a Phase 2 parking ban after all roads under Phase 1 are cleared, which will then mean Edmontonians cannot park on residential roads and alleyways and industrial area roads before snow is cleared.

The city will not be issuing tickets during this Phase 2 ban.

When the Phase 1 ban was called on Tuesday, officials expected it to last 48 hours. A Phase 2 ban had not been called as of Thursday morning.