Close to $250K of vehicles, tools stolen from public works department: N.B. RCMP
Codiac Regional RCMP is investigating a break, enter and theft from a public works department in Riverview, N.B.
Police told CTV Atlantic two vehicles, tools and generators were stolen from the building.
Police believe the incident involved three or more people and that it happened Saturday between 12:30 a.m. and 5:30 a.m.
“Individuals entered the secure premises and stole items valued at close to $250,000,” said Codiac Regional RCMP Sgt. Marie-Eve MacKenzie-Plante. “Police were able to relocate many of the items, including vehicles.”
The items were stolen from a secure compound, but there was no one in the building at the time of the break-in and theft.
The incident remains under investigation and the Codiac Regional RCMP is asking anyone with information to call them at 506-857-2400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
