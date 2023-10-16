Close-up video of bear munching on takeout in Whistler, B.C., under investigation

Conservation officers are investigating two social media videos of a black bear wandering through Whistler, B.C., and feeding from an open takeout container – both captured at alarmingly close range.

While the original videos have been deleted, copies have since been re-posted by other users.

One recording, which was seemingly captured from a metre or two away, shows the bear dining on leftovers that were placed on a bench in the resort community. The other shows someone briefly following the animal as it walks away from the camera.

"We are dismayed and disappointed at the dangerous position the individual filming this encounter placed themselves in due to the close proximity to the bear, and the apparent disregard to the safety of the bear itself," the B.C. Conservation Officer Service told CTV News in an email.

The BCCOS stressed that it's illegal to feed a bear – either directly or indirectly – and that doing so puts the animal at risk of becoming habituated to humans.

Bears that grow accustomed to human food and stop fearing people are usually killed rather than being relocated or rehabilitated.

"We understand that residents and visitors in Whistler may be accustomed to seeing black bears, but this complacency can lead to escalating conflicts that can put people, and bears, at risk," the BCCOS said.

"Officers are investigating the origin and circumstances of this video and will take enforcement action as necessary."

According to B.C. government statistics, conservation officers attended 520 calls related to black bear conflicts in August 2023 – the most recent month with available data – and destroyed 151 bears. That's three times as many black bears as had to be killed by conservation officers in August 2022.

Only seven bears were relocated. Eight others were "hazed," meaning they were shooed away with non-lethal repellants or deterrents, and six cubs were taken for rehabilitation with the goal of eventually releasing them back into the wild.

Officials urged anyone who encounters a bear to give the animal space, and never approach the animal for the purposes of taking pictures or videos. These kinds of encounters are also less likely to occur when travelling in groups and keeping pets on a leash, according to conservation officers.

CTV News asked the B.C. Conservation Officer Service whether there are currently any bears of concern in the Whistler area, but has not heard back. This story will be updated if a response is received.

Conflicts with bears or any other wildlife can be reported to B.C.'s Report All Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) hotline at 1-877-952-7277.