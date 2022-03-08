Close vote sees new face appointed to fill vacant councillor seat in Essex

The vacant seat in Essex town council will be filled by Jason Matyi, following a razor-close vote from fellow councillors Monday evening.

His appointment was the result of two rounds of voting. The first round ended in Matyi and fellow shortlisted nominee Bill Caixerio splitting three votes, while a third nominee — Mac Goslin — received just one vote and was subsequently eliminated from contention.

In the second round, Matyi received four votes and Caixerio received three.

Among those who voted for Matyi was Ward 1 Coun. Kim Verbeek.

"He's a longtime resident ... involved in sports organizations and volunteers at service clubs. This is someone deep roots in Ward 3 and a clear commitment to community. He's engaged and he is involved," said Verbeek. "Most importantly, he has no personal ties to any members of our current council."

During a meeting on Feb. 28, town councillors heard from hopeful applicants for the vacant Ward 3 seat. During that meeting, Mayti said he lived in Colchester for 25 years, raising two boys in the area. He also described himself as having volunteered for Scouts Canada and the Southern Ontario Military Muster.

"I've worked at my company for over 25 years," said Mayti on Feb. 28. "I've had to work with the Ministry of Labour, a lot of companies, safeties and securities teams, contractors, so I'm very familiar with trying to get a team motivated and get stuff done."

The resignation of former Essex Mayor Larry Snively in January started a series of events that led to the Ward 3 council seat becoming vacant. After Snively stepped down, deputy mayor Richard Meloche took over his seat. Former Ward 3 Coun. Steve Bjorkman moved into the deputy mayor role, leaving Bjorkman's seat empty.

Mayti's tenure on council will run until the next municipal election in October. Ward 1 Coun. Joe Garon referenced the seven-month stint as a reason he voted for Matyi.

"When we started this whole process, I was of the opinion that ... we needed the most experience [for the mayor and deputy mayor seats]. I don't feel with these few months that we need someone that's only experienced," said Garon. "It sounds to me from the emails of the people getting a hold of me that Colchester is looking for a new face."

Matyi will be sworn in as Ward 3 Coun. on March 14, according to Essex Mayor Richard Meloche. The ward is also represented by fellow Coun. Chris Vander Doelen.

The breakdown of each round of voting can be seen below:

Round 1:

Mayor Richard Meloche (voted for Bill Caixerio)

Deputy Mayor Steve Bjorkman (voted for Mac Goslin)

Ward 1 Coun. Joe Garon (voted for Jason Matyi)

Ward 1 Coun. Morley Bowman (voted for Bill Caixerio)

Ward 2 Coun. Kim Verbeek (voted for Jason Matyi)

Ward 3 Coun. Chris Vander Doelen (voted for Bill Caixerio)

Ward 4 Coun. Sherry Bondy (voted for Jason Matyi)

Round 2:

Mayor Richard Meloche (voted for Bill Caixerio)

Deputy Mayor Steve Bjorkman (voted for Jason Matyi)

Ward 1 Coun. Joe Garon (voted for Jason Matyi)

Ward 1 Coun. Morley Bowman (voted for Bill Caixerio)

Ward 2 Coun. Kim Verbeek (voted for Jason Matyi)

Ward 3 Coun. Chris Vander Doelen (voted for Bill Caixerio)

Ward 4 Coun. Sherry Bondy (voted for Jason Matyi)